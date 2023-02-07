A shopkeeper has been fined after he was caught selling out-of-date food – including a sausage that was 155 days past its use-by date.

During a routine inspection at Local Mini Market, in Thornton Lane, Bradford, on 7 October 2021, officers from West Yorkshire Trading Standards discovered 12 items of food past the use-by date by a collective total of 336 days.

They found a sausage with a use-by date of 5 May along with garlic sausage that was 49 days past the use-by date and beef that was 35 days beyond what was classed as safe.

Owner Omer Mohammed Karim Jaf declined to be interviewed under caution.

He later pleaded guilty to food safety offences at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Jaf was fined £207 and ordered to pay a contribution towards the prosecution costs of £640 and a £34 surcharge.

Trading standards manager David Strover said: "Businesses are reminded to ensure that they undertake regular checks on items bearing use by dates, invest in appropriate staff training and recording methods.

"Use-by dates are placed on foods which are considered from a microbiological view, to be highly perishable and are therefore likely after a short period to constitute an immediate danger to human health. Trading Standards will continue to take action against any businesses flouting the law."

Cllr Sue Duffy, deputy chair of the West Yorkshire Joint Services Committee, which oversees the work of Trading Standards, said: "Food past the use by date cannot lawfully be sold, and retailers should make checks to ensure they do not offer for sale out of date food that is marked with a use by date."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.