The attack was caught on CCTV

A man who was caught on camera carrying out a "sickening" attack on a seagull has been convicted of animal cruelty.

Richard Kitching can be seen in the footage grabbing the herring gull on St Thomas Street in Scarborough town centre, before holding it aloft and swinging it around.

He then threw it into a brick wall before picking it up again and hurling it across the road.

The incident, in the early hours of Saturday, 13 August last year, was recorded by chance by CCTV operators who were watching St Thomas Street at the time.

One witness later told police he moved the bird after the incident and that it was unresponsive.

Kitching, 43, told an RSPCA inspector he had been drunk and was sorry for what he had done.

He was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, taking a wild bird and a public order offence of causing harassment, alarm or distress.

He was given a 32-week suspended prison sentence and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay fines and costs totalling £172, and has been disqualified from keeping any animals for 12 months.

Richard Kitching was seen hurling the bird across the street. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

PC Lee Holmes, of North Yorkshire Police's rural taskforce, led the investigation. He said: "Kitching’s actions that night were cruel and shocking. The footage of the incident is sickening, and it’s almost beyond belief that someone could behave in this way.

"It’s not surprising that other members of the public were appalled by what they saw, and I’m grateful to those who provided witness statements to ensure Kitching could be brought to justice."

Gulls have been identified as a pest problem in several seaside towns, including Scarborough. The borough council has a dedicated reporting service for reporting "conflicts" between birds and people.

But PC Holmes added: "Although some may see herring gulls as pests, they are sadly a species in decline, and nothing can justify cruelty towards them. I hope this prosecution sends a strong message to people that mistreating these birds will not be tolerated, and we will take robust action against those who do."

RSPCA inspector Geoff Edmond added: “I am appalled that this horrific incident has taken place. This gull has been tossed about like an object with total disregard for this bird's feelings. It will have suffered pain and distress as a result of this unnecessary attack.

"We must take deliberate attacks on wildlife very seriously."

