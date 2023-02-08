An image of a car that was buried in bins after it blocked a road in Leeds has gone viral on social media.

The Ford Focus Zetec could hardly be seen under a huge pile of wheelie bins that had been dumped on top.

The car was parked at the end of Back Welton Place in Hyde Park, Leeds, an area popular with students. It was left blocking the road so other cars were unable to enter or exit.

Jaymie Pickering posted photos on a Leeds Facebook group, adding: "If anyone knows the owner of a blue Ford Focus Zetec in Hyde Park, you might want to give them a call and wake them up."

Credit: Jaymie Pickering

She added that it stopped her getting to work and to a doctor's appointment this morning.

West Yorkshire Police were contacted about the car.

A spokesperson said: " PCSOs attended as the vehicle was said to be causing an obstruction, but it appears it was the owner who moved it."

Jaymie's post attracted hundreds of reactions and shares on Facebook, with many people posting humorous comments.

Craig Burnley wrote: "Someone's bin up to no good."

Gavin Barrett added: "That’s not a ford focus! It’s a Mercedes Binz."

