A former police officer is due to appear in court charged with child sex offences.

Ex-Humberside Police PC Richard Cammidge, who was based in Bridlington, is accused of having sexual communication with a child between May 2018 and June 2018 and attempting to have sexual communication with a child in October 2021.

He is also charged with making an indecent photograph of a child.

Cammidge was arrested in November 2021 by officers from his own force.

The charges follow an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Cammidge is due to appear before Hull Crown Court on Thursday.