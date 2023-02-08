Former MP Jared O’Mara has been found guilty of six counts of fraud.

The 41-year-old, who represented the constituency of Sheffield Hallam from 2017 to 2019, was on trial at Leeds Crown Court for submitting fake invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority to fund a cocaine habit.

He was convicted on Wednesday of six counts of fraud by false representation. The jury cleared him of two other fraud charges.

Co-defendant Gareth Arnold was found guilty of three out of six fraud charges, and a third defendant, John Woodliff, was found not guilty of one offence of fraud.

O’Mara and Arnold will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday.

More to follow.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...