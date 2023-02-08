Relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town have sacked manager Mark Fotheringham after a run of five wins in 21 games.

The Championship club, who sit 22nd in the Championship, are now looking for their third manager of the season after Fotheringham was relieved of his duties following the Terriers' 1-1 draw against Blackpool on Tuesday evening.

In a brief statement, Town said: "Huddersfield Town can confirm that it has terminated the contract of head coach Mark Fotheringham with immediate effect.

"His assistant, Kenny Miller, has also left the club."

Fotheringham, a former player who appeared three times for Celtic along with stints for Dundee, Dundee United and Norwich, was a surprise appointment having no managerial pedigree to speak of.

He took over from Danny Schofield, who lasted just eight games, in September.

Narcís Pèlach will take control of the team for Saturday’s Championship game at Wigan Athletic.

