The family's baby monitor showed baby Katelyn's cot shaking as the earthquake hit (credit: Lemi Gezer/Hull Live)

The moment a deadly earthquake hit Turkey has been captured on a British family's baby monitor.

The family, from Hull, were on holiday when the earthquake hit, killing more than 11,000 people across Turkey and Syria.

Lemi Gezer, who provides security for Hull City owner Acun Ilicali, was safe in Istanbul, but his wife Victoria and their baby daughter, Katelyn, were in Adana, close to the epicentre.

He described seeing Katelyn's cot shaking in footage captured on the monitor.

Mr Gezer told the Hull Live website: "When my wife sent me the video from the baby camera of what happened and how terrified she was I said, 'I need to find a way to get to Adana.'

"You hear a big bang. You can hear the whole building squeaking and that tapping noise. When you watch it your blood freezes."

Mr Gezer hired a car and began the 12-hour drive through devastating scenes to rescue his wife and baby daughter.

He said: "In three different locations, I witnessed incidents where 20-30 vehicles were crashed and there were bodies everywhere. It was terrible."

He reached Adana safely, but said he was shocked by the situation in the city. He says he watched around 15 buildings collapse while he was there.

He added: "Some have been rescued. Some are still under [the buildings]. There are still many more apartments that have not been looked under."

Lemi drove for 12 hours to reach his family.

Mr Gezer was able to take his family to the city of Mersin, where he says things are "slightly better", but that some petrol stations have run out of fuel and shops are running out of bread.

He added: "Mersin is normally a summer place but right now it's raining and it’s quite cold. Istanbul is snowing and the middle of Turkey is snowing. The weather conditions make it ten times worse."

Rescue teams are spending a third day working to find survivors following Monday's magnitude 7.8 quake, which hit a huge area and brought down thousands of buildings. Freezing temperatures and ongoing aftershocks are complicating aid efforts.

More than 30,000 people were injured by the seismic event and authorities expect the death toll to continue to climb.

The total number of fatalities has surpassed the 8,800 people killed by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Nepal in 2015, and makes it the deadliest since the 2011 earthquake in Japan.

Ellie Priestley, a friend of the Gezer family who lives in Kingswood in Hull, has set up a GoFundMe page on behalf of the family to help people in Turkey.

