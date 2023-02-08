Bosses of a power station which generates 7% of the UK's electricity have denied a union's claims that planned strike action could cause blackouts.

Unite said more than 180 workers from Drax power station in North Yorkshire will walk out later this month in a pay dispute.

Union members will strike on 20 and 27 February, as well as seven days in March and April, after rejecting an 8% pay increase.

Unite said the action would close Drax down.

Regional officer Shane Sweeting said: "The strike action at Drax will inevitably cause considerable strain on the national grid but this dispute is completely of the company’s own making. Drax has had every opportunity to make our members a fair offer, but it has repeatedly failed to do so."

But bosses at the power station, near Selby, said there was no threat to electricity supplies.

A spokesperson said: “In the event of industrial action, Drax has robust plans in place to ensure the power station continues to safely generate renewable electricity for millions of homes and businesses."

They said members of another union had accepted the pay offer, adding: "We are deeply disappointed that Unite is planning to go forward with this unnecessary action which will see colleagues lose money instead of securing a significant pay rise."