Search and rescue teams say a British dog has been injured while helping the recovery effort after Turkey's deadly earthquake – but should be back in action soon.

Colin was deployed to Turkey as part of a team from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service with his handler Neil Woodmansey.

They joined fellow Lincolnshire firefighters Colin Calam, Ashley Hildred and Mark Dungworth.

Left to right: Neil Woodmansey with Colin the dog, Mark Dungworth and Colin Calam. Credit: Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The group left for Turkey on Tuesday, 7 February, as part of a 76-strong team from the UK helping with the search and rescue mission after the deadly Turkey-Syria earthquakes.

Colin was searching through the rubble when he suffered a leg injury.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "The vet has popped a few stitches in his paw and he's now on the mend! What a good boy!

"We're hoping he will be back in action tomorrow."

The Lincolnshire rescue team are part of the only international team in the area. Credit: Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service

They added that the UK recovery team managed to rescue two alive people from the ruins on Wednesday, 8 February, despite the "incredibly challenging circumstances".

The death toll from the earthquakes, which hit Turkey and neighbouring Syria, currently stands at more than 17,000, according to government officials.

