Lincolnshire search and rescue dog injured during earthquake recovery mission in Turkey
Search and rescue teams say a British dog has been injured while helping the recovery effort after Turkey's deadly earthquake – but should be back in action soon.
Colin was deployed to Turkey as part of a team from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service with his handler Neil Woodmansey.
They joined fellow Lincolnshire firefighters Colin Calam, Ashley Hildred and Mark Dungworth.
The group left for Turkey on Tuesday, 7 February, as part of a 76-strong team from the UK helping with the search and rescue mission after the deadly Turkey-Syria earthquakes.
Colin was searching through the rubble when he suffered a leg injury.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "The vet has popped a few stitches in his paw and he's now on the mend! What a good boy!
"We're hoping he will be back in action tomorrow."
They added that the UK recovery team managed to rescue two alive people from the ruins on Wednesday, 8 February, despite the "incredibly challenging circumstances".
The death toll from the earthquakes, which hit Turkey and neighbouring Syria, currently stands at more than 17,000, according to government officials.
