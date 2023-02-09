Police have launched a fresh appeal to solve the mystery of human remains found lying by a railway line.

The skeleton was discovered near Brackley Park in Hull three months ago, but is believed to have been there for more than seven years.

British Transport Police have now released new details of their investigation in the hope of identifying the man and establishing how he died.

Credit: British Transport Police

He is thought to have been a man in his fifties and was wearing Hush Puppies shoes. He had two watches and a rusty key with a "New Zealand" keyring in his possession.

A police spokesperson said the remains were found on Wednesday, 7 December last year. A post-mortem exam revealed further details about the man.

Credit: British Transport Police

They added: "The bones are believed to belong to a male, at least 50 years of age, likely to be white, and 5ft 7ins tall.

"They were wearing size seven Hush Puppies shoes, dark brown trousers with a brown belt, a dark-coloured Henley and Knight Jacket, and a grey and black striped jumper.

"In their possession, found at the scene was a 'New Zealand' keyring with a kiwi bird image, and two Sekonda wrist watches."

Anthropological exams found he could have originated from the UK, Europe, Indian Subcontinent, North Africa, or Middle East.

