Councillors will consider plans to scrap Lincoln's Christmas Market – the year after the event attracted a record number of visitors.

Members of City of Lincoln Council's executive will discuss proposals which would see the market's £260,000 budget divided between a number of smaller events held across the year.

It comes after last year's four-day event attracted a record 320,000 visitors.

Council leader Ric Metcalfe said the challenge of managing large crowds had influenced the rethink.

He said: "We understand that, following the massive success of 2022, so many people in such a small area over a short period of time can be uncomfortable, and we want to ensure the best experience possible for visitors to our wonderful city.

"In spreading events throughout the year, we would be able to give businesses the opportunity to have ongoing financial boosts through increased footfall across the year.

"These will be smaller events, so will have less impact on city residents in terms of road closures and disruption."

Almost 90 people were treated for injuries at last year's market, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, but the council denied overcrowding and poor crowd control measures were to blame.

The council said the money freed up from the market would partly be used to fund improved Christmas lights.

The proposals will be discussed on 20 February.

