Police officers have set up extra patrols on the streets in Sheffield after a girl was sexually assaulted during the school run.

The 13-year-old was walking between Mount Pleasant Close and Lound Side in Chapeltown at around 8am on Wednesday, 8 February.

South Yorkshire Police said she was approached by an unknown man who attempted to speak to her before sexually assaulting her. She managed to run off and call for help.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, with a moustache, blue eyes and aged in his twenties. He was wearing a grey jumper and black trousers, and is believed to have had a backpack with him.

Police officers have been in the area throughout the day, especially as children make their way to and from school.

Insp Alec Gibbons, from South Yorkshire Police, said that they "will continue patrols throughout the rest of the school week and into half term to provide reassurance".

He added: "The young girl's courage in running away and calling for help is commendable and we are working closely with her and her family."

