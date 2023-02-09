Two men have died after a crash involving a motorbike.

The pair, aged 19 and 25, were fatally injured after a purple Yamaha motorcycle crashed on Hall Road in Hull. No other vehicles were involved.

The incident took place at around 4.40pm on Wednesday, 8 February, near to the junction with Courtland Road.

Humberside Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision.

A spokesperson said: "Our sympathies are with their families who are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.