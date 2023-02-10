A paedophile who was shot by police after firing an imitation handgun in a stand-off at a convenience shop has been jailed.

Armed officers were called to Lifestyle Express on Rockingham Road, Wheatley, Doncaster, on 7 November following reports of shots being fired.

James Ridgley, who was 27 at the time, discharged blanks and ran towards police, Sheffield Crown Court was told. He was shot and taken to hospital under arrest.

The court heard Ridgley had bought the weapon to "get armed police to shoot him".

He had become depressed after being caught with indecent images of children in 2021.

The court was told he was initially arrested after being caught in a police sting pretending to be a teenager on Snapchat to send sexual messages to undercover officers.

Nearly 250 indecent pictures of children, including some showing victims as young as three to five, were found on his phone.

Police were called to Rockingham Road in Doncaster. Credit: MEN Media

He was charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, making an indecent image of a child and attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was jailed for 35 months. He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

Assistant Chief Constable Rick Alton, of South Yorkshire Police, said officers' "training and instinct" were crucial to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

He said: "Those officers put themselves in front of a man brandishing a firearm, something they train for, but thankfully very rarely have to do. While the officers acted to remove any threat from Ridgley, they immediately went to administer first aid.

"I have seen the officers’ actions and I am humbled to see the effort they went to on that day not just in protecting the public but also in ensuring that Ridgely received the best possible care.

"While it is some comfort that no one died in the incident, the trauma endured by my staff and their families is something they will never forget."

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct is due to release the findings of an investigation into the incident shortly.

