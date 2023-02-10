A woman who killed a motorcyclist and seriously injured his fiancée in a crash days before their wedding has been jailed.

Chloe Ferry, 21, of Tyburn Close in Swindon, thought she had enough time to get past another car while driving in East Yorkshire, but crashed head-on into 49-year-old David Lewis's motorcycle.

Mr Lewis, a grandfather, died at the scene. His fiancée, 49-year-old Susan Lewis, who was riding pillion, spent four-and-a-half months in hospital following the crash.

The victims had been due to get married just 10 days after the crash, which happened on 19 September 2021.

Hull Crown Court heard that the couple were heading home on the A614 towards Middleton-on-the-Wolds, between Driffield and Market Weighton.

Ferry was driving in the opposite direction towards the M62 in a yellow Peugeot 107. She was returning to Wiltshire after spending the weekend with her boyfriend.

She admitted one count of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Chloe Ferry had no previous convictions or endorsements on her driving licence. Credit: MEN

The court heard that the motorcycle had just come over the brow of a hill and that Ferry thought it was safe to overtake another car in front of her.

The driver of that car said she "just knew that there would then be a collision".

As Mr Lewis approached, he flashed his lights three or four times to warn Ferry, who tried unsuccessfully to swerve out of the way.Mr Lewis suffered fatal injuries. His partner had multiple injuries including two fractured vertebrae, a fractured pelvis, damage to her spleen and damage to her leg. She was in hospital for four-and-a-half months and missed her fiancé's funeral as a result.

She now needs a mobility scooter and has lost some of her independence, only able to return to an office-based job, not a physical one, two days a week.The couple had known each other for 20 years and been together for six. He had been a motorcyclist for 30 years. Ferry was also injured in the crash and admitted in hospital that she saw the motorcycle, but thought that she had enough time to overtake.

Chloe Ferry was driving back to Wiltshire on the A614 when the collision happened. Credit: MEN/Google

Charlotte Baines, mitigating, said Ferry had held a full driving licence since November 2019 and was a bright, intelligent young woman who thought about others before herself and was held in high regard, as shown in references. She had no previous convictions or endorsements on her driving licence.Ms Baines said Ferry's remorse was genuine and she had never tried to portray herself as the victim.

"She carries the burden of what she did very heavily every single day," she said. "She feels guilty on a daily basis about the devastating consequences of her actions."In a letter, Ferry wrote: "I really don't know where to start. There are no words that can say how sorry I am or that can take the pain away from the families."I am wholeheartedly sorry. I will never be able to escape what happened that day and I can never take back my actions. I am so sorry for the pain that I have caused you."The court heard Ferry had suffered post traumatic stress disorder and anxiety since the accident and was "traumatised by the consequences of her actions".

She was jailed for two years and four months and banned from driving for four years and two months.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...