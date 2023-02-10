Play Brightcove video

Ian White talking to Dominic Brunt.

Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt has encouraged people struggling with their mental health not to "suffer in silence" as his character battles depression.

Dominic plays Paddy Kirk, who experiences suicidal thoughts following the breakdown of his marriage to Chas Dingle after an affair.

Script writers and the 52-year-old actor have been working closely on the storyline with the Samaritans and Yorkshire-based charity Andy's Man Club, which offers mental health support to men.

Dominic told ITV News: "After talking to the Samaritans and Andy's Man Club and putting all the scripts together, it seems to be the first thing that will help is to talk to someone."

He said that his character was struggling because "he doesn't want to be a burden", adding: "He's embarrassed - his given role in society as a man, in his family and community, is threatened with that weakness.

"He doesn't want to divulge that, he doesn't want to be a problem, so he thinks the only way of fixing that is to go away."

Among Emmerdale's other recent hard-hitting storylines was Marlon Dingle's stroke. Credit: ITV/Emmerdale

Dominic's hard-hitting storyline is one of many sensitive topics Emmerdale has tackled in recent years - including Ashley Thomas's battle with dementia and Marlon Dingle's recovery from a stroke.

He said: "It's a privilege to be trusted with a storyline like this.

"If we manage to get through to one person that watches it - if someone realises that all they have to do is speak to someone."

He is hoping to help people watching and make them aware of support charities.

Dominic said: "Speak to someone, pick up the phone, start the process. You do not have to suffer in silence.

"Whatever you're feeling at those extreme moments or if you can see it coming at you like a train, you can stop it there and then - there are experts that know what to do and will put you in the position to feel much better."

