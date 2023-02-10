A man has been jailed after being found guilty of killing a former binman in an unprovoked "violent rage" outside a pub.

Daniel Astley, 32, of Laurel Way in Scunthorpe, was initially charged with the murder of 33-year-old Andrew Welbourne, but eventually went on trial accused of manslaughter.

He was found guilty following a three-day trial at Grimsby Crown Court later that month. He was sentenced to seven years in prison today, 10 February.

Mr Welbourne, a former binman, had been to his local pub in Scunthorpe, the Lord Roberts on Wells Street, with his family and friends and was leaving when he was assaulted.

Astley had been driving along the road before spotting him, leaving the van in a "violent rage", pushing him to the floor and repeatedly punching him.

At the trial, a prostitute who was in Astley's van at the time told the court he had told her to get out and steal Mr Welbourne's phone after the attack.

Astley fled the scene, leaving Mr Welbourne at the kerb side where he was found by friends and taken to hospital.

He had serious injuries to his head and chest, and died from them five days later on 6 October.

Det Ch Insp Nicola Burnett described Astley's actions as "violent and unforgivable", saying they "cost Andrew his life and his future" and caused "unimaginable heartbreak" for his family.

"Violence is unacceptable and has no place in our communities," she said in a statement.

"Our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family and friends today and on behalf of the investigation team, I thank them for their patience and understanding throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

"I know that no outcome can replace the terrible loss that Andrew’s family have suffered, but I hope it brings them a small measure of comfort that justice has been served.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.