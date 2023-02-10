The A1(M) is closed in both directions after a lorry crossed the central reservation and overturned near Catterick in North Yorkshire.

The road is shut between junction 52 for Catterick and junction 51 for Leeming Bar after the low loader carrying machinery ended up on its side at around 7am on Friday 10 February.

There is debris across both carriageways.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, leave extra time or delay their journeys.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The A1(M) at Catterick is currently closed both north and south bound between junctions 51 and 52 after a lorry overturned at around 7am today (Fri 10 Feb).

"Diversions are in place while the emergency services work at the scene.

"Please avoid the area if you can until further notice.

"We'll update you when the route re-opens."

What is the diversion route?

Road users are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on northbound road signs:

Exit the A1M at J51 and take the A6055

Continue for approximately six miles on the A6055

Rejoin the A1M at J52

Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on southbound road signs:

Follow the above route, but in reverse

