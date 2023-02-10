A 20-year-old non-swimmer drowned after getting into a lake to cool off, an inquest has heard.

Jason Walker met friends to cool down at Lakeside in Doncaster, but his body was later recovered by police divers after he disappeared in the water.

The coroner concluded he died by misadventure and that Mr Walker likely slipped on an underwater ledge on 13 August last year.

Tributes were left by the water at Lakeside lake after Mr Walker's death. Credit: MEN Media

The inquest heard Mr Walker, a childhood friend named only as Carl and another friend Nathan Heard made their way to an island on the lake before Mr Walker and Mr Heard hopped a fence to go into the water at around 4pm.

It came on one of the hottest days of the year, with temperatures exceeding 30C.

In a statement read to the court, Carl said he was sitting on the bank when he noticed something was wrong.

He said: "It sounded like Nathan was beginning to panic and I just knew something was really wrong straight away."

He said that he knew there was a hidden shelf in the lake which drops to deeper water.

Both he and Mr Walker knew the lake well enough to know it was there but the pair in the water appeared to have drifted over it.

Carl said: "I took my shoes off, emptied my pockets and jumped straight in, I grabbed the first person I got to which was Nathan as he was a bit closer to the shore.

"I dragged him until he could stand up again. When I looked back at the water I couldn't see Jay. He was gone."

Jason Walker was described as a "happy baby" by his mum. Credit: MEN Media

Emergency services quickly responded to a 999 call. At 4.26pm police divers entered the water and located Mr Walker's body.

Police said a criminal investigation was not required and the cause of death was confirmed as drowning.

A statement from Mr Walker's mum, Tracy Moore, was read to the court, in which she described her son as "a happy baby" and said later in life "out of all the things he would enjoy he loved being out on his bike."

Coroner Louise Slater recorded a conclusion of misadventure.

Mrs Slater said: "Jay entered the water with his friends on a particularly hot day."After a few minutes in the water he sadly got into difficulties, he likely slipped over the ledge and was not able to be rescued.

"He had entered the water willingly and what followed was a terrible accident."

