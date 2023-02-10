A 34-year-old man has been sentenced for making a bogus call to police which sparked an anti-terror raid on a flat above a takeaway.

Ramiz Khan, from Dewsbury, called police in September 2021 saying that a number of people had suspicious items and were involved in worrying activity at the address in Ravensthorpe.

Police say they responded to the call on a "large scale" as armed officers raided the flat causing "significant" disruption to the local community.

Six people were arrested but released without charge after no evidence was found.

Khan was arrested in December and pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice in January, and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court to 32 months in prison.

Ch Supt Jim Griffiths from West Yorkshire Police said in a statement that he welcomed the sentence. “His malicious act resulted in genuine community concern and a significant emergency services response wasting money and precious police and partner resources which could have been better employed investigating genuine offending," he said. “Police and partners fully investigate all reports of such serious criminal behaviour and this sentencing should serve as a warning to those tempted to make false reports that such behaviour will be detected and result in you being brought before the courts.”

