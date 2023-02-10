A section of the M62 in East Yorkshire has been closed after a vehicle left the road following a crash.

The eastbound carriageway between junction 37 for Howden to junction 38 for North Cave is expected to be shut for several hours while emergency services carry out investigation work.

The incident, involving two vehicles, happened at around 10.30am on Friday.

Police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance are on the scene.

Trapped traffic is being turned around from the rear of the queue and diversions are in place via the A614.

A spokesperson from National Highways said: "There are a large number of vehicles which need to be turned. This will be done in batches and will take time."

