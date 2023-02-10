Two men who died in a motorbike crash in Hull this week have been named as Kane Mcbride, 19, and Adam Wright, 25.

Humberside Police said the collision involved a purple Yamaha motorcycle and happened on Hall Road near the junction with Courtland road on Wednesday, 8 February.

A fundraiser has been set up in memory of Adam Wright since his death, which says it is a "devastating time" for his friends and family.

It reads: "A collision has took the [life] of our beloved family member, he was seriously injured in a motor bike accident, causing him to be air-lifted to hospital and sadly he did not make it.

"The devastation and heartbreak this has caused our family and friends is unfathomable."

A similar page has been set up for Kane Mcbride.

It reads: "Kane Mcbride, sadly lost his life in a motorbike accident at just 19 years young. Let's help his family and friends give him the send off he deserves."

Officers from Humberside Police want to speak to a driver of a red Ford KA believed to be in the area at the time and may have witnessed the crash.

