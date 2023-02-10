Victims of fatal motorbike crash in Hull named

Humberside Police release photo of Kane McBride and Adam Wright.
Kane McBride (L) and Adam Wright (R) died after the collision on Wednesday, 8 February. Credit: Humberside Police

Two men who died in a motorbike crash in Hull this week have been named as Kane Mcbride, 19, and Adam Wright, 25.

Humberside Police said the collision involved a purple Yamaha motorcycle and happened on Hall Road near the junction with Courtland road on Wednesday, 8 February.

A fundraiser has been set up in memory of Adam Wright since his death, which says it is a "devastating time" for his friends and family.

It reads: "A collision has took the [life] of our beloved family member, he was seriously injured in a motor bike accident, causing him to be air-lifted to hospital and sadly he did not make it.

"The devastation and heartbreak this has caused our family and friends is unfathomable."

A similar page has been set up for Kane Mcbride.

It reads: "Kane Mcbride, sadly lost his life in a motorbike accident at just 19 years young. Let's help his family and friends give him the send off he deserves."

Officers from Humberside Police want to speak to a driver of a red Ford KA believed to be in the area at the time and may have witnessed the crash.

