Police investigating a sex attack on a 13-year-old girl in Sheffield have released a computer image of man they would like to identify.

The teenager was walking through woodland near to the 'duck pond at Charlton Brook in the Chapeltown area on Wednesday 8 February when she was sexually assaulted by a man.

The victim - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - continues to receive support from officers.

Investigating officer Wendy Howe said: “We continue to work with the victim and her family to identify the person responsible for this serious offence. We know that the incident has caused concern locally and would ask anyone with information about this matter to come forward, especially if you recognise the individual pictured.

“As I’m sure you will understand, this type of offence is highly traumatic and sometimes this means we get new information and new lines of enquiry as the victim is able to process what has happened.

"In our earlier appeals, we advised that this assault happened near Mount Pleasant Close, but we now believe that the girl was assaulted a little further off the main streets, in the wooded area close to the Chambers estate and Charlton Brook."

Officers are urging any residents who live in the area to consider if they hear of saw anything suspicious on that morning or if they remember seeing someone who looks like the e-fit image.

