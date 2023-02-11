A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a man died in a three vehicle crash in Sheffield.

It happened just after 1pm on Friday 10 February at the junction of Dyke Vale Road and Silkstone Road.

Police said a black Ford Mondeo, a silver Toyota Yaris and a white Ford Transit van were involved in the collision.

The driver of the Yaris, a man in his 50s, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. His family has been notified.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said:" A 19 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving over the prescribed limit for drugs and taking a vehicle without consent.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries."

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward, particularly any motorists who may hold dashcam footage or residents in the local area with CCTV/video doorbell footage.

