Two teenagers who were hit while walking to school when three cars crashed have "traumatic" injuries and are still confined to hospital beds, one relative has said.

Fraser and Reuben, who are both 15, were on Yew Tree Lane in Harrogate when the crash happened on Thursday, 2 February and a pick up truck collided with a wall. Their families have asked that their surnames are not reported.

Emergency services took the boys to hospital from the scene where they continue to be given treatment.

Reuben's aunt, Angela Padgett, said both boys have sustained multiple injuries.

She said Reuben has several broken bones, including three in his back while Fraser has only recently left intensive care.

Ms Padgett said: "They're still children, it's so traumatic for them to go through something like that, that is potentially life-changing."

She added: "The boys were walking on the footpath, just going about their day and going to school.

"My other nephew was there at the time and so was my niece, so it's the trauma that everybody else has felt as well by witnessing it and seeing what happened that morning."

The road was closed following the crash. Credit: ITV News

Ms Padgett described how her sister, Reuben's mum, raced to the scene to be with the boys before paramedics arrived.

She said: "That was traumatic for her, she's not left the hospital since Thursday of last week."

The crash took place near Ashville College at 08:45am as the pair were on their way to nearby Rossett School, where they both attend.

Ms Padgett said that the incident has affected the whole community as staff from Ashville College delivered first aid and a number of students from both schools witnessed the incident.

Fraser (L) and Reuben (R), seen here before the crash, have been described as 'brave' by Reuben's aunt. Credit: Family handout

Reuben's aunt said the families wanted to thank friends who have rallied around to help as well as the wider community in Yorkshire for their response.

One fundraising page set up for the boys has raised in excess of £6,000 while Rossett School has held a non-uniform day to raise money for Reuben and Fraser's rehabilitation.

Ms Padgett was thankful for people who had made and sent eight pairs of special shorts after she posted a request on Facebook for shorts with velcro on the sides that would allow nurses to dress them while they are unable to move out of bed.

She said: "There has been a lot of help from the community, friends and family...It resonates with a lot of people because it's your worst nightmare, two children walking to school."

"[It] can happen to anybody but until it happens to you you don't realise how massively it impacts you as a family."

North Yorkshire Police said the vehicles involved were a black Ford Ranger, a blue Ford Fiesta and a white Vauxhall Astra.

The driver of the Ford Ranger and the driver of the Vauxhall Astra, both men and aged in their 40s, have both been interviewed under caution.

The investigation is continuing.

