Leeds United have condemned fans trading 'unacceptable chants about historic tragedies during their Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

Just before half-time at Elland Road, fans from both clubs could be heard chanting about the Munich Air Disaster and the murder of two Leeds fans in Istanbul in 2000.

Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight were murdered in Turkey on the eve of their team's UEFA Cup semi-final fixture against Galatasaray.

In 1958, a charter plane crashed while trying to take off from Munich Airport in the snow and ice - 23 people were killed, including eight of the Busby Babes.

In a joint statement, both clubs said the behaviour of supporters was "completely unacceptable".

"Both clubs strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies at today's game.

"Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will continue to work together with our respective fan groups and the Premier League and other authorities on eradicating it from football."

Manchester United scored twice in the final 10 minutes to win 2-0 - it leaves manager-less Leeds just one point above the relegation zone.

