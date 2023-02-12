A pedestrian has been hit by a car after the driver suffered a medical episode behind the wheel after a match at Blundell Park.

It happened at a t 5.05pm yesterday, Saturday 11 February, when the driver of a black A200 Mercedes is thought to have suffered a medical episode at the wheel of his car, on Imperial Avenue in Cleethorpes.

The vehicle hit one person who sustained minor injuries. It was reported to have narrowly missed people heading from a Grimsby Town football match.

Inspector Tom Kelly, said: “Thankfully no one was seriously hurt in the incident and people at the scene acted quickly to help stop the vehicle.

“One person is thought to have sustained minor injuries as the vehicle struck their leg. The driver was taken to hospital for treatment, although he is not thought to have been injured.

“I want to thank the public who assisted at the scene as their actions meant that no one was seriously hurt.”