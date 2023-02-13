Around 100 cars are in flames after a fire broke out at a scrap yard on an industrial estate.

Firefighters were called to Armytage Industrial Estate in Old Whittington, in Chesterfield, shortly after 6am on Monday, 13 February.

Neighbouring businesses have been evacuated due to the smoke and people living nearby have been warned to keep their windows and doors shut.

Surrounding roads have also been closed with people asked to avoid the area.

Six fire engines were in attendance, as well as emergency workers from Derbyshire Constabulary, East Midlands Ambulance Service, British Transport Police, Network Rail and the Environment Agency.

Dean Gazzard, of the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Firefighters from Derbyshire, South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, have been working hard since this morning fighting the fire on Armytage Industrial Estate.

"These efforts to battle the blaze remain underway and we will likely be in the area for some time while we bring this ongoing incident to a safe and effective conclusion."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.