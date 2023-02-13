Play Brightcove video

Report by Sally Simpson.

A doctor has described the devastation he saw while helping with the relief effort on the frontline after the deadly earthquakes in Turkey.

Dr Asim Salim, from Barnsley, flew out to the site of the disaster within 48 hours and set up two medical camps to help the injured.

He arrived on the scene with aid agency Humanity First UK after the south-eastern province of Kahramanmaras in Turkey was decimated by two large earthquakes.

Dr Salim told ITV News: "You see something on the news, you see videos, you read in the newspapers, but that's very different to when you actually go there on the ground and see things with your own eyes.

"There are obviously injuries - things are falling on people, people are trying to help themselves and help others."

Dr Salim has worked in similar conditions in disaster zones such as Gambia and Nepal over the past 20 years, but he said nothing could have prepared him for the level of devastation in Turkey.

He added: "It was a very new situation because I was seeing something that I can't fix or treat. I can't make it go back to normal.

"That feeling was really difficult."

The death toll for Turkey and Syria already stands at 33,000 and the UN has warned that that figure could double.

Dr Salim has said that "all we can do is help them as much as we can" and continue to support the relief effort out there.

