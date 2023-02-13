Specialist divers, drones and search dogs have been used in the search for a missing man who disappeared from his home more than one month ago.

Andrew Spencer was last seen at his house in Keighley on 9 January. He was reported missing formally on 25 January.

The 40-year-old is described as a white male with brown eyes and grey hair. He is around six foot tall.

Andrew was last seen on CCTV on South Street, Keighley, on 9 January at 3.30pm Credit: West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police said an extensive search has been taking place in an attempt to locate the man, including search dogs, underwater teams and helicopters.

Det Ch Insp Andy Farrell added: " The search for Andrew has involved a number of resources; we have trawled CCTV, conducted house to house enquiries and spoken to a number of people in the area.

"Specialist search officers, neighbourhood police patrols, underwater search teams, drones, dogs and helicopters have all been used in the investigation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.