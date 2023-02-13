A horse has been rescued after it got trapped in water in Lincolnshire.

Firefighters were called to Clay Drove in Pode Hole, near Spalding, at about 1.15pm on Sunday, 12 February.

The horse was submerged up to its neck and had to be lifted out using a farmer's forklift.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: " The crews used animal rescue equipment and a farmer's manitou to release the horse into safety."

