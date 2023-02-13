So-called Harry Haddocks have been banned from Southampton's St Mary's stadium for Grimsby Town's upcoming FA Cup tie with the The Saints.

Thousands of Mariners fans wave the inflatable fish during their matches both home and away.

Grimsby Town says it made a request last week for its fans to be allowed to take them to the cup tie on Wednesday 1st March.

But the club says it has now received confirmation that they won't be permitted in the stadium and anyone who takes one to the game will have it confiscated.

Thousands of Grimsby fans wave the inflatable fish during The Mariners' matches

Grimsby Town says Southampton has made similar refusals to other clubs during the season and that the decision is not aimed at Mariners supporters.

In a statement the club said: "We share our supporters’ inevitable frustration at this decision but we know you will support us brilliantly in our first FA Cup Fifth Round tie since 1996."