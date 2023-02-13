Neil Warnock coming out of retirement to manage Huddersfield Town

Neil Warnock is set to come out of retirement aged 74 as the manager of Huddersfield Town.

The football legend retired after 42 years last April, but he is now due to return on a short term deal in an attempt to save the Terriers from relegation.

Huddersfield announced Warnock as their third manager of the season on Monday, 13 February - returning for his second spell at the club 28 years after guiding them into promotion.

The announcement comes after the Championship club sacked Mark Fotheringham last week following a run of five wins in 21 games.

Warnock, who will manage for the rest of the season, will be joined by former Huddersfield Town striker Ronnie Jepson as assistant manager.

Warnock said: "My first spell at Huddersfield Town had everything; we went to Wembley twice, moved into the new stadium, and really built the club from nothing. It was a special time.

"I’ve looked at the fixtures and we’ve got some fantastic games to come. I want to come back and put smiles on faces!"

Dave Baldwin, Huddersfield Town’s Managing Director, added: "In my conversations with Neil over the last few days, it was very clear how much care he has for this club and its fans, and it is that mix that was all-important in his decision to take this position."

A spokesperson for the club said that interim head coach Narcís Pèlach will take charge for Wednesday’s Championship game at Stoke City before returning to his previous role under Warnock.

