Police have released details of the route a young girl took when she was sexually assaulted during the school run.

The 13-year-old girl was attacked at around 8am on Wednesday, 8 February in Chapeltown, in Sheffield.

The teenager was reportedly sexually assaulted by a man while she walked through woodland near to what is locally known as the ‘duck pond’ and Charlton Brook, close to Chambers Valley Road.

The route the victim is thought to have taken leads onto Arundel Road and Sussex Road, and is a popular shortcut for many school pupils, as well as dog walkers.

Det Cons Ailish White said: "From our enquiries so far, we believe this route through the woods is used by many people, particularly in the mornings by students heading to school and people out walking their dogs.

"We’re sharing details of the route we believe the victim took that morning and some key images from the area to hopefully jog someone’s memory."

The police previously released an e-fit image of a man they're keen to identify.

