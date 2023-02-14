Armed police have arrested a man following reports of an incident involving a machete.

Humberside Police were called to a house near Crosland Road in Grimsby at around 2.15pm yesterday after reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, a man was believed to be in possession of a machete and armed police were deployed around the Willows Estate.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: " Our investigation is ongoing, however it is believed this was an isolated incident between individuals known to each other with no wider risk to members of the public."

