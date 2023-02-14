Ex-partners with 100 convictions between them have been sentenced after going on a burgling spree together.

The pair from Hull went on an "expedition" to raid industrial units in Driffield and steal tools, a court heard.

Wayne Holmes, 44, and his former partner, Sara Holmes, 36, each admitted to three offences of burglary that took place in October, 2021. Wayne Holmes also admitted driving while disqualified.

Cathy Kioko-Gilligan, prosecuting, told Hull Crown Court that the pair drove to Scotchburn Garth industrial estate and, after breaking into one unit there, drove to another one nearby, where they used a crowbar stolen from the first premises to break into the second one and another unit.

During the raid they stole tools worth £2,200, including a cordless drill and bolt croppers, one of which was later found at their home, and some items of sentimental value.

Miss Kioko-Gilligan said: "There was a significant degree of loss to each complainant.

"This is deliberately targeting premises while equipped for burglary. There was a degree of planning."

Wayne Holmes had convictions for 70 previous offences, including for dishonestly and driving while disqualified. He had been jailed in July 2014 for two years for burglary.

Sara Holmes had convictions for 28 previous offences, including burglary, dishonesty, shoplifting and handling stolen goods. She had been jailed for three-and-a-half years in 2014 for offences including house burglary.

Rachel Scott, mitigating, said that both defendants had been on an electronically monitored curfew since October 13, 2021.

She added that the pair had previously been in a relationship and had since moved back in together.

Judge Mark Bury said: "It was an expedition out to burgle property. You both have bad records. You both committed determined burglaries of industrial units. You drove out to the Driffield area, where this industrial estate was, armed with some sort of implement."

The pair, both of Dunswell Close, were each given an 18-month suspended prison sentence. Wayne Holmes was banned from driving for three months.

