Leeds United's interim manager will continue in charge as the club searches for a permanent head coach.

Michael Skubala has been in charge since Jesse Marsch was sacked on 6 February.

It has not been confirmed how long Skubala will continue as manager.

Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will also carry on, alongside the backroom team already in place.

A spokesperson for Leeds United said: " Skubala, Gallardo and Armas have overseen two positive performances over the last week against Manchester United and will lead training ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against Everton at Goodison Park."

The news comes after various potential deals for new managers are reported to have fallen through.

Skubala said: "I have really enjoyed the experience and the team and staff have responded well.

"I know I speak for Paco and Chris when I say that it is an honour to be on the touchline at this club.

"We will continue work tirelessly to help to push on up the table in the short term, whilst the board focus on the long term future of the team."

