M18 motorway in South Yorkshire closed due to major crash
A motorway has been closed in both directions after a major crash.
The M18 in South Yorkshire is closed northbound between Junction 6 and Junction 7 after a multi-vehicle collision.
Emergency services remain in attendance.
National Highways is advising people to allow extra time due to severe delays.
More to follow.
