A motorway has been closed in both directions after a major crash.

The M18 in South Yorkshire is closed northbound between Junction 6 and Junction 7 after a multi-vehicle collision.

Emergency services remain in attendance.

National Highways is advising people to allow extra time due to severe delays.

More to follow.

