Police say they have a new lead for a murder inquiry into a dad who disappeared 16 years ago.

Sajid Saddique, from Allerton in Bradford, has not been seen since Valentine's Day 2007 after he attended a business meeting in Shipley.

He was seen in the car park of the Asda supermarket on Manor Road in Shipley at around 10.20am on 14 February, 2007, and then never seen again.

New evidence came to light seven years later to suggest that Mr Saddique had been killed and a murder investigation was launched.

People were arrested at the time but the Crown Prosecution Service said there was insufficient evidence to charge.

Now, on the 16th anniversary of Mr Saddique's disappearance, a fresh appeal for information has been sent out after police said they have received new information.

Det Insp Paul Conroy, of West Yorkshire Police, said: " No matter how long has past, West Yorkshire Police will never give up on getting answers on what happened to Mr Saddique.

"His children have grown up without ever knowing their father and we are determined to get justice for them and his family and to find the answers they so rightly deserve."

