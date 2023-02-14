A Rugby League star has been handed a "substantial fine" after a viral video allegedly showed him in a public sex act.

Castleford Tigers said that Joe Westerman will also be required to undertake community service to educate young people on the effects of alcohol and "the dangers of social media when in the public eye".

The 33-year-old was reportedly caught in a viral social media video performing a sex act on a woman in public.

He said in a statement that he was "incredibly remorseful" and "would like to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly apologise to my family and friends for my actions".

He added: "I’d like to extend this apology to the game of rugby league, and I have realised that I need to work on my decision-making around alcohol."

Westerman rejoined Castleford from Wakefield last year.

The club has said it will continue to work with its welfare officers to "support Joe and his family throughout this difficult time and will make no further comment".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.