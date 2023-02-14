Play Brightcove video

Video from Nottinghamshire Police.

"Shocking" dashcam footage shows a police car being rammed on a motorway during the chase of a stolen van.

Four police cars were damaged after being rammed on the M1, with one car being shown to spin and hit the barrier at over 70mph.

Robert Wingate, 24, and Deimantas Palaima, 19, have both been jailed for the incident which happened in December, 2021 - after causing more than £100,000 of damage and stealing numerous items of kitchen equipment.

Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Police had been chasing a Mercedes Sprinter van which was stolen from an address in Sheffield and had cloned plates. It was initially spotted at Junction 21 of the M1.

The police tried to stop the van several times, but it continued to ram into them and drive off.

As the van approached junction 37, just outside Barnsley, it hit a stinger device and was finally brought to a stop on the hard shoulder.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "It’s a miracle our two officers who were rammed off the road were not seriously injured.

"This dangerous driving showed total disregard for the safety of others using the road and put the lives of others at serious risk."

Left to right: Wingate and Palaima Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Wingate, the driver of the van, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods, aggravated vehicle taking, two charges of assault causing actual bodily harm and four counts of criminal damage.

He was jailed for three years and nine months and will serve this after he finishes his current prison sentence. He was also banned from driving for three years and three months.

Palaima, the passenger, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods, aggravated vehicle taking (being carried), two charges of assault causing actual bodily harm and one count of criminal damage.

The court heard that he had "encouraged Wingate to drive as he did', with both men described as "posing an enormous risk to the general public".

Palaima, of Throstle Row in Middleton in Leeds, was jailed for 25 months and banned from driving for the same amount of time.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.