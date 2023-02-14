Two teenagers have been left fighting for their lives in hospital after a crash while riding a scooter.

An 18-year-old man had been driving the Piaggio scooter in Sheffield, with a 16-year-old boy on board, when they were involved in a crash just before 5pm on Monday, 13 February.

Officers were called to Manor Oaks Place, at the junction with Outram Road, after reports that the scooter had collided with a silver Volkswagen Gold.

The teenagers were taken to hospital where they both remain in critical but stable conditions.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.