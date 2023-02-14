Teenagers riding scooter in Sheffield left fighting for lives after crash

The crash took place on Manor Oaks Place, at the junction with Outram Road.

Two teenagers have been left fighting for their lives in hospital after a crash while riding a scooter.

An 18-year-old man had been driving the Piaggio scooter in Sheffield, with a 16-year-old boy on board, when they were involved in a crash just before 5pm on Monday, 13 February.

Officers were called to Manor Oaks Place, at the junction with Outram Road, after reports that the scooter had collided with a silver Volkswagen Gold.

The teenagers were taken to hospital where they both remain in critical but stable conditions.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage.

