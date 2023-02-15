A "proud and devoted" dad has been named as the victim of a fatal three-vehicle crash in Sheffield.

Martin Bembridge suffered deadly injuries after he was involved in a collision at the junction of Dyke Vale Road and Silkstone Road at around 1pm on Friday, 10 February.

Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of a crash involving a Ford Mondeo, Toyota Yaris and a Ford Transit van.

The 54-year-old driver of the Yaris was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old man driving the Mondeo has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs, and taking a vehicle without consent. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

In a tribute, his family said: "Martin was a proud father, a devoted husband, a caring son and a loving brother. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends for his warmth, kindness and sense of humour.

"Martin will never be forgotten and he will always be loved by so many."

