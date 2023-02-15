Play Brightcove video

Report by Sally Simpson.

A York dad has been told he only has months to live after he was told he was not going to get life-saving surgery.

Don Jackson, a famous musician from the fifties, was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2021 and told that a transplant would take place within two or three months.

However, once Don had found a living donor, doctors at St James's Hospital in Leeds said his tumour had grown marginally larger than the criteria for a transplant and he was given just months to live.

He told ITV Calendar: "Every time I saw [doctors] they just said I can't believe you haven't had it yet.

"One doctor at Leeds said 'I bet all the money I've got in the world you'll have that transplant within a week'. That was over four months ago."

Don's tumour on his liver had grown five millimetres over the NHS limit, so he is now flying to Istanbul to receive the surgery abroad.

His loved ones and famous friends from the music industry have helped him raise more than £30,000 to fund the life-saving surgery - but he needs another £50,000.

Dave Sollitt, Don's closest friend, said: "It's been a long time and you watch the guy have kids and grow up. He's extended family as far as I'm concerned so you fight, don't you?

"You've got to be positive and I just think well I'm going to do everything I can do to make sure that everything negative that's happened over here doesn't win out."

Dr John Adams, from Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "The safety of our patients is our top priority. Our specialist clinical teams individually assess the suitability of each patient waiting for a liver transplant."

He continued that the eligibility criteria for liver transplants in the UK "is based on nationally agreed guidelines, administered through the Liver Advisory Group, and aligned with international practice".

A spokesperson for the NHS Blood and Transplant added: "Hospital transplant units have the responsibility for making decisions whether an individual should be listed for transplant based on the policy for each organ.

"If a patient does not meet the criteria, the transplant unit can appeal to the National Appeals Panel for that organ, which includes clinicians from other transplant centres."

You can donate to Don's fundraiser here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.