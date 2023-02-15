Grimsby Town fans will be allowed to take their "iconic" inflatable fish mascots to the side's upcoming FA Cup tie against Southampton.

Harry Haddocks had been banned from Southampton's St Mary's Stadium, despite the fact that thousands of Mariners fans wave the inflatable fish during Grimsby's matches both home and away.

Following uproar from fans, the club said that both teams have worked together to find a solution and that the ban would be lifted on the fan favourite.

Debbie Cook, Grimsby Town's CEO, said: "We are really happy that Southampton have decided to let us take our Harry’s.

"Ever since the 1989 FA Cup, he’s been present at every big game in the club’s history, so it would have been a real shame for him not to be there."

A spokesperson for the club added: "Haddock is back on the menu.

"Our supporters can now look forward to playing in the last 16 of the FA Cup for the first time since 1996, safe in the knowledge that Harry Haddock will also be at Southampton to mark the occasion."

