A man has been jailed after punching and strangling his girlfriend, pouring hot water over a man and biting a police officer.

John Edwards, from Hull, punched his "terrified" girlfriend around the head 10 times, strangled her until she struggled to breathe and dragged her along the street because he was angry that she owed him money.

The 43-year-old also poured hot water from a kettle over a man during a separate confrontation before hitting him over the head with it with such "ferocity" that it smashed into pieces.

Hull Crown Court heard that during two other disturbances, he clashed with police officers and bit one on the arm while in a police cell.

Ben Hammersley, prosecuting, said that Edwards went to Rosmead Street where his then girlfriend was having a drink with a friend.

He shouted through a window: "Let me in. I'll smash the window." She tried to leave by the back door but he caught her and after the attack said: "I don't f***ing care. She owes me money."

He grabbed her by her jumper and dragged her towards Newbridge Street and continued to hit her in the face. She was later taken to Bransholme urgent treatment centre, suffering cuts and bruises.

The woman later said: "I am feeling scared to walk the street in case I see my ex-boyfriend."

Edwards, who had convictions for 85 previous offences, admitted two offences of assaulting his girlfriend, causing actual bodily harm, as well as assault and possessing heroin.

He also breached a 26-week suspended prison sentence imposed for assaulting police and stealing items from a vehicle.

Amber Hobson, mitigating, said that Edwards had previously been a drug addict for some time but, after being remanded in custody, he had taken every step that he could to rid himself of his addiction.

She added: "Drugs are a heavy feature of this case.

"He is horrified and can see the person that he had become as a result of his drug use."

Miss Hobson said Edwards had been completely free of the heroin-substitute methadone for two months now.

Judge John Thackray KC said of the attack on the girlfriend: "It was an appalling episode of domestic abuse. Your victim must have been terrified throughout this attack."

Edwards, of Taylor Avenue, has been jailed for two years and four months and was given a 10-year restraining order.

