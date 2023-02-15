A murder investigation has been launched after a man was killed in Leeds.

Police were called to Compton Road in Harehills at around 3am on Wednesday, 15 February, after reports that a man had been seriously injured.

The 27-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 300 metre stretch of Compton Road has been cordoned off - with forensic specialists and detectives at the scene.

Damian Roebuck, senior investigating officer, said: " We are currently in the early stages of our investigation, carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area of Compton Road in the early hours of this morning."

