Increased stop and search powers have been put in place following a suspected murder.

West Yorkshire Police has put new powers in place temporarily in Harehills, Leeds, after a murder investigation was launched this morning.

Officers were called to Compton Road in Harehills at around 3am on Wednesday, 15 February, after reports that a man had been seriously injured.

The 27-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The increased powers, under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, came into effect at 2pm today for an initial 24-hour period.

It gives police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.

Superintendent Russ Hughes said: "This order has been put in place due to concerns after the recent violent incidents in Harehills.

"This is about disrupting, deterring, and bringing to justice those who involve themselves in this type of criminal behaviour.

"Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team also continue to carry out increased patrols in the area to deter any further incidents and reassure the wider community."

