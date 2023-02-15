A fire involving 100 cars at a scrap yard is being treated as arson.

Firefighters were called to Armytage Industrial Estate in Old Whittington, in Chesterfield, shortly after 6am on Monday, 13 February.

Neighbouring businesses were evacuated and people living nearby were told to keep their windows and doors shut due to the smoke.

A joint investigation between Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and the police has now concluded that the fire was started deliberately.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, in particular between the hours of 9pm on 12 February and 6am on 13 February."

