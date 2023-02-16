A man has pleaded guilty to murder after trying to cover his tracks by starting a bungalow fire.

Sam Church fatally assaulted a man at a house in Lincolnshire before setting it on fire.

Vincent Markham died in the front garden of the house at around 1am on 7 August, 2022.

Initially, it was believed that the 52-year-old had died as a result of the fire, but it later became clear that he had sustained a fatal facial injury and died as a result of assault.

Vincent Markham died at the scene. Credit: Lincolnshire Police

Church was found with burn injuries at the junction of Broadgate. He had told a member of the public who had come to his aid that he had tried to get someone out of the fire.

He was taken to hospital to be treated, but following his release was arrested and charged with murder and perverting the course of justice.

The 36-year-old had originally denied the charges, but has now pleaded guilty.

Church, of Acacia Avenue, has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 14 April at Lincoln Crown Court.

